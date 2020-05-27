Plastic Water Bottle Ban Suspension Extended Out Further

It's being reported in a press release from the Town of Great Barrington to WSBS Radio that the town is again extending its suspension of the ban on plastic water bottle sales through Aug. 31, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. In addition, the town will not reopen its public water stations during 2020.

“We need to keep making sure that residents who need to can easily buy water in plastic bottles of one liter or less,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. “We hope those who are able will keep using re-fillable water bottles when possible.”

On Mar. 12, the town suspended its ban on sales of plastic water bottles of one liter or less. That action was renewed again in late April and will now extend through August. The town will continue to revisit the issue in coming months.

For information, please contact the Town Manager’s office, (413) 528-1619 ext. 2.