Plenty of Dispensary Options in the Berkshires

Recently I have had conversations with a number of people that I never thought would come around to the legal use of marijuana. It seems as if a light switch was thrown and all of a sudden, the “Just Say No” campaign flipped to “Yes Please.” Many politicians past and present that spoke against the legalization have not only seen the light but also the green now supporting the sale of recreational marijuana and in some cases also investing in the cannabis industry.

Last year Massachusetts collected more revenue from the excise tax on weed than the sale of alcohol. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reported 2021 revenue of over $74 million from the sale of cannabis and just over $51 million from the sale of alcohol. The sale of recreational cannabis went into effect in Mass last November of 2018. Surpassing alcohol’s excise tax revenue in just 3-years is an indication of how high the market is for nature’s finest.

Today there are many ways to consume cannabis. While customer service is lacking in most retail establishments, that is not the case in the cannabis industry. Dispensaries put a great emphasis on customer service. You will find very knowledgable staffers available to answer all your questions on the products and the best delivery system to use to suit your needs.

Here in the Berkshires cannabis connoisseurs have plenty of legal options to purchase their favorite form of marijuana. In no particular order below is a current list of dispensaries in the Berkshires that can take care of all your cannabis needs. We apologize in advance if a Berkshire dispensary was omitted. Must have been stoned and we missed it. Please drop us a note if we have.

Berkshire Dispensaries

Bloom Brothers

2 Larch St

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://bloombrothers.com/

Berkshire Roots

501 Dalton Ave

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://berkshireroots.com/

Temescal Wellness

10 Callahan Dr

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://ma.temescalwellness.com/

HiBrid

1317 East Street

Pittsfield, MA 01201

https://hibridco.com/

Jack's Cannabis Company

1021 South St

Pittsfield, MA 01060

https://jackscannabisco.com/

Kapha Cannabis Dispensary

439 Pittsfield Road

Lenox, MA 01240

https://kaphacannabis.com

Great Barrington Dispensary

454 Main Street Great Barrington

https://greatbarringtondispensary.com/

Rebelle

783 South Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://letsrebelle.com/

Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Company

126 Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://www.farnsworthfinecannabis.com/home-sweet-home

Calyx Berkshire

307 Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://www.calyxberkshire.com/home

Theory Wellness

394 Stockbridge Rd

Great Barrington, MA 01230

https://theorywellness.org/

The Pass

1375 N Main St

Sheffield, MA 01257

https://www.thepass.co/

Canna Provisions

220 Housatonic St

Lee, MA 01238

https://cannaprovisions.com/

Liberty Market

35 North Main St

Lanesborough, MA 01237

https://www.lm420.com/

Silver Therapeutics

238 Main St

Williamstown, MA 01267

https://silver-therapeutics.com/

Clear Sky Cannabis

221 State Rd

North Adams, MA 01247

https://shopclearsky.com/

