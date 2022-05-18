Plenty of Dispensary Options in the Berkshires
Recently I have had conversations with a number of people that I never thought would come around to the legal use of marijuana. It seems as if a light switch was thrown and all of a sudden, the “Just Say No” campaign flipped to “Yes Please.” Many politicians past and present that spoke against the legalization have not only seen the light but also the green now supporting the sale of recreational marijuana and in some cases also investing in the cannabis industry.
Last year Massachusetts collected more revenue from the excise tax on weed than the sale of alcohol. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission reported 2021 revenue of over $74 million from the sale of cannabis and just over $51 million from the sale of alcohol. The sale of recreational cannabis went into effect in Mass last November of 2018. Surpassing alcohol’s excise tax revenue in just 3-years is an indication of how high the market is for nature’s finest.
Today there are many ways to consume cannabis. While customer service is lacking in most retail establishments, that is not the case in the cannabis industry. Dispensaries put a great emphasis on customer service. You will find very knowledgable staffers available to answer all your questions on the products and the best delivery system to use to suit your needs.
Here in the Berkshires cannabis connoisseurs have plenty of legal options to purchase their favorite form of marijuana. In no particular order below is a current list of dispensaries in the Berkshires that can take care of all your cannabis needs. We apologize in advance if a Berkshire dispensary was omitted. Must have been stoned and we missed it. Please drop us a note if we have.
Berkshire Dispensaries
Bloom Brothers
2 Larch St
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Berkshire Roots
501 Dalton Ave
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Temescal Wellness
10 Callahan Dr
Pittsfield, MA 01201
https://ma.temescalwellness.com/
HiBrid
1317 East Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Jack's Cannabis Company
1021 South St
Pittsfield, MA 01060
Kapha Cannabis Dispensary
439 Pittsfield Road
Lenox, MA 01240
Great Barrington Dispensary
454 Main Street Great Barrington
https://greatbarringtondispensary.com/
Rebelle
783 South Main St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
Farnsworth Fine Cannabis Company
126 Main St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
https://www.farnsworthfinecannabis.com/home-sweet-home
Calyx Berkshire
307 Main St
Great Barrington, MA 01230
https://www.calyxberkshire.com/home
Theory Wellness
394 Stockbridge Rd
Great Barrington, MA 01230
The Pass
1375 N Main St
Sheffield, MA 01257
Canna Provisions
220 Housatonic St
Lee, MA 01238
Liberty Market
35 North Main St
Lanesborough, MA 01237
Silver Therapeutics
238 Main St
Williamstown, MA 01267
https://silver-therapeutics.com/
Clear Sky Cannabis
221 State Rd
North Adams, MA 01247