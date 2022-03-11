Western Massachusetts Police Arrest Man For Daytime Knife Attack

I don't know, I'm just asking, is it the pandemic that has gone and made people crazy? Granted, I certainly have many days where I myself feel crazy, but it just seems like more and more people are doing stupid things, behaving more irresponsibly, pulling acts of extreme violence and aggression in broad daylight...

The latest weird incident to come to my attention involves an apparent random knife attack yesterday afternoon in Northampton. It really seems like you're not safe anywhere nowadays.

According to the Northampton Police on their Facebook page, yesterday afternoon at around 12 p.m., all available officers responded to an incident in downtown Northampton in which a man had been attacked by another man with a knife.

The victim was minding his own business, standing in line waiting for his lunch, when the attacker came up from behind, unprovoked, and cut the victim in the front of his neck with the knife. The suspect then immediately fled the scene.

Apparently familiar with the suspect, Northampton Police searched the area for signs of the attacker and eventually located him a few minutes later and made the arrest. The(name not given) 22-year-old male suspect was charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.

The suspect is a Northampton resident and is expected to be arraigned today in Northampton District Court. For more on the story, check out Northampton PD's Facebook page here.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.