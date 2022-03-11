Western Massachusetts Police Arrest Man For Daytime Knife Attack
I don't know, I'm just asking, is it the pandemic that has gone and made people crazy? Granted, I certainly have many days where I myself feel crazy, but it just seems like more and more people are doing stupid things, behaving more irresponsibly, pulling acts of extreme violence and aggression in broad daylight...
The latest weird incident to come to my attention involves an apparent random knife attack yesterday afternoon in Northampton. It really seems like you're not safe anywhere nowadays.
According to the Northampton Police on their Facebook page, yesterday afternoon at around 12 p.m., all available officers responded to an incident in downtown Northampton in which a man had been attacked by another man with a knife.
The victim was minding his own business, standing in line waiting for his lunch, when the attacker came up from behind, unprovoked, and cut the victim in the front of his neck with the knife. The suspect then immediately fled the scene.
Apparently familiar with the suspect, Northampton Police searched the area for signs of the attacker and eventually located him a few minutes later and made the arrest. The(name not given) 22-year-old male suspect was charged with Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon.
The suspect is a Northampton resident and is expected to be arraigned today in Northampton District Court. For more on the story, check out Northampton PD's Facebook page here.