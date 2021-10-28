Pittsfield Police, the Berkshire County Special Response Team, and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force executed simultaneous search warrants this morning in apartments located at 205 Lenox Avenue and 122 Dewey Avenue in Pittsfield.

According to the police report, lead investigators for the case are Berkshire County Sheriff Thomas Bowler and Pittsfield Police Department Officer John Virgilio. The investigation centers on the illegal possession of firearms and the illegal manufacturing of what is being referred to as “ghost guns” which are privately manufactured firearms that do not possess a serial number.

Two Suspects Arrested...

As a result of the investigation and ensuing search warrant executions, 23-year-old Emmanuel Kodjo and 18-year-old Taylor Bartlett were placed under arrest and charged with unlicensed possession of firearms. Additional charges are expected.

Emmanuel Kodjo, Suspect

Taylor Bartlett, Suspect

The search of the two residences resulted in the seizure of firearms, firearm parts and accessories, ammunition, and manufacturing equipment. Both Kodjo and Bartlett are Pittsfield residents.

Get our free mobile app

Police have made seizures of both illegally possessed firearms and ghost guns in recent months...

According to the police report, illegally owned firearms and “ghost guns” are an ongoing problem in Pittsfield and beyond. The weapons are partially manufactured and can be assembled at home by a person with minimal knowledge and skill. ~ via Police Report

A Pittsfield Police school resource officer contributed information that was pertinent to this investigation. Other agencies who assisted PPD with this investigation include the Berkshire County Special Response Team, Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force, Berkshire County Sherriff’s Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, and the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone who wishes to provide additional information can do so by contacting PPD at 413-448-9700. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.