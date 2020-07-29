Police & Fire In North Adams Locate Missing Hiker
These days, with all the bad news going around, it's always nice to report on the occasional piece of good news.
According to WWLP/22 News, the North Adams Police Department located a missing hiker Wednesday(7/29) afternoon who had been missing since Tuesday(7/28).
The North Adams Police Department reports that 38-year-old Sean Barrett was located by members of the North Adams Fire Department on Mount Greylock around 1 p.m.
Check out the full story on News 22's website and we thank them for the update.
