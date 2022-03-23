Police In Pittsfield Searching For An 18 Year Old Missing Woman

The Pittsfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance. They are trying to locate18-year-old Rachel Lewis who has been reported missing.

Have you seen this woman?

According to a post on the Pittsfield Police Departments Facebook page on Tuesday, Lewis has been described as a white female with pink shoulder-length hair with bangs. She stands approximately 5'5" tall and weighs around 120 lbs. She is also described as having blue eyes and tattoos on her neck.

attachment-Lewis Pittsfield Police Dept. loading...

(above: Photo of 18-year-old Rachel Lewis, who is missing. Photo courtesy of the Pittsfield Police Department)

Please contact the police department if you know anything...

Police say that if you know of Rachel's whereabouts or anything that can help, please contact the Pittsfield Police Department at 413-448-9700.

The post on the Pittsfield Police Department Facebook page has seen many replies, all with hopes and prayers that Lewis will be found. Here is a link to the post where you can read and comment if you like.

The post is also hashtagged with #pittsfieldmissing which leads to a page where several missing cases are listed.

We will update this story if more information should become available to us.

The Pittsfield Police Department is also sharing, on its Facebook page, information regarding a woman that has been missing from the City of Springfield since September of 2019. See below.

Her name is Janan Welz-Scutt:

Pittsfield Police Dept. Pittsfield Police Dept. loading...

