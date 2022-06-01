Police In The City Of Springfield Have Seized 20 Guns In May
The Springfield Police Department through its Firearms Investigations has now seized 20 guns in the Month of May. It may leave residents in Berkshire County wondering, just how many guns the city of Pittsfield has confiscated, maybe not just in May but from the start of the year, with the number of shooting incidents that there have been in that city lately.
In this case, according to a Facebook post and media release from the Springfield Police Department on Saturday (May 28th), at approximately 10:05 pm, members of the Springfield Police Department's Firearms Investigation Unit under the direction of Sgt. Christopher Hitas seized a loaded firearm and arrested a 17-year-old juvenile male for the second time this year for illegally possessing a firearm.
(Above: a 20th firearm that was seized in the City of Springfield in the month of May)
This firearm was stolen out of Connecticut...
The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit Detectives received information that this suspect was in possession of a firearm. Detectives located the juvenile on Grenada Terrace. He apparently attempted to run away and detectives observed the handle of a firearm in his waistband. Detectives were able to detain the juvenile after he tripped and fell on Pomona Street. Detectives then recovered the firearm which had slid down his pant leg. The firearm was reported stolen out of Connecticut.
20 guns from 16 arrests in Springfield...
According to the Facebook post, in May 2022, the Springfield Police Department's Firearms Investigation Unit seized twenty illegally possessed firearms during 16 separate arrests.
This particular suspect's name and charges are being withheld due to his age.
