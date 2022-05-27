Police In Western Massachusetts Seize 3 Ghost Guns, Teen Arrested

Three more deadly "ghost guns" are now off the streets... and a 17-year-old girl has been arrested in Springfield.

Ghost Guns and cash was seized Wednesday...

The Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit, under the direction of Sgt. Christopher Hitas was able to seize three Ghost Guns, marijuana, and $7500 in cash after an investigation Wednesday night. Also seized along with the guns were four extended magazines.

City Police were tipped off that the teen has the firearms...

Springfield Police Department Detectives received information that a juvenile suspect was in possession of the illegal firearms. On Wednesday night, Detectives arrested a 17-year-old female and recovered the firearms on the 0-100 block of Amity Court in Springfield.

(Above: the guns were seized in the 0-100 block of Amity Court in Springfield)

Due to the age of the suspect, her name and any further information cannot be released at this time.

