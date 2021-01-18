Police Investigating Several Car Break-Ins In Gt. Barrington

The Great Barrington Police Department is investigating several car break-ins.

From a story reported on by WWLP/22 News Springfield, according to the Great Barrington Police Department, the incidents happened in the area of North Plain Road from Housatonic down into Great Barrington.

If anyone has noticed that their car has been entered into, even if nothing is missing, police are asking you to contact the police department at 413-528-0306 extension 3.

Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors, not only to prevent thieves from stealing belongings in your car but from stealing your car itself.

Check out WWLP/22 News's website here for more on this still-developing story and we thank them for the heads-up.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app