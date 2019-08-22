Police Looking For Help In Stockbridge Road Crash

Police in Great Barrington are looking to the public for help after August 7th crash that left 19-year-old Khali Zabian seriously injured.

The accident occurred around 10pm on the night of August 7th on Stockbridge Road near Fountain Pond Road. Zabian veered off the roadway while driving on Stockbridge Road and struck some guardrails.

While she was out examining the damage her vehicle had sustained, a 17-year-old male operator from Great Barrington struck her. She was left with serious injuries and remains in a coma.

Officials are looking to speak with anyone who was near the scene of the crash.