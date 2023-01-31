Yes, things are continuing to get more dangerous in Pittsfield, it would seem. According to a media statement from the Pittsfield Police Department, a shooting took place this past Friday night at a Tyler Street establishment.

According to the PPD, just after 10:30 p.m. this past Friday night, January 27th, Pittsfield police officers responded to some sort of disturbance involving several individuals at Zen's Pub at 303 Tyler Street.

There was no Shotspotter activation however, there was a report that one of the parties involved in the disturbance had fired a round from a gun. Police officers did locate blood at the scene.

Police also found a firearm a short distance away from the scene of the disturbance, but no victim. They later learned that sometime after the incident, an adult male resident of Pittsfield was admitted to Berkshire Medical Center with a single gunshot wound.

The wound was not considered to be life-threatening. The Pittsfield Police Department is looking for information in regard to the incident. They ask that if you have any info whatsoever to please reach out and contact them.

Anyone who wishes to help may contact Detective Civello at 413-448-9700, extension 522. You also have the option of providing information anonymously through the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706.

You can also provide info anonymously by texting PITTIP plus your message to TIP411 (847411). For the full story, please visit the Pittsfield Police Department's Facebook page here.

