Which States in New England Can Run Your Plates Randomly for No Reason?

Every time a police officer is behind you, do you assume the cop is running your license plate, especially at a stoplight where they have a few minutes to type in the info and see what pops up on their screen?

I totally do. It doesn't matter if I'm at a stoplight in Boston or if they're driving behind me on 128.

Basically, I figure it's just due diligence while they're out patrolling the streets. It doesn't matter if it's Boston PD, a Massachusetts state trooper, a Newton police officer, or down on the Cape. I mean, with that power at their fingertips, why not? It's their job, and who knows what will show up with a random scan.

Are they even allowed to run license plates randomly, or do they need a specific reason?

According to the J.D. Power website, law enforcement officials across the country don't need probable cause to run your tags. They can do it whenever they want to. Those letters and numbers are in public view with public information. However, they do need probable cause to pull you over.

So, how often do they really run our plates? Does it usually only happen after we've been pulled over? According to a Reddit thread of law enforcement officials, it's more common than not to randomly run plates while on duty.

Some agencies have license plate readers in their cars that run every plate it can see. If not, it’s up to that officer if they want to run a plate. We run plates all the time just to run them. You don’t need probable cause or even reasonable suspicion to do it. If I pull up to you at a stop light and it’s a slow day, I’ll run your plate. Truthfully it's random, we tend to run a few when we are stopped at a light and don't have anything else going on. I only run tags when I have observed a traffic violation and will be doing a traffic stop, however, we can run any tag we see.

Being in the media, I've actually asked various police officers around New England this question. Nearly all of them said it's very common at a stoplight; they always do it if they notice something off about a car or driver, including a minor infraction like changing lanes without signaling. And even casually driving through a parking lot.

Meanwhile, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation website, squad cars around the country are increasingly having automatic camera scanners installed so the officers don't have to lift a finger.

Mobile ALPRs are often attached to police patrol cars, allowing law enforcement officers to capture data from license plates as they drive around the city throughout their shifts. In most cases, these cameras are turned on at the beginning of a shift and not turned off again until the end of the shift.

Those patrol cars can literally capture information from hundreds of cars in minutes by simply driving through a parking lot or along a street with parked cars.

