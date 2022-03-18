Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth.

Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police, members of the Anti-Crime Task Force, and the "STOP" team from the Massachusetts State Police, a search warrant was executed for a residence in Oak Courts in Greenfield.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the Greenfield police report that the search recovered a lot of contraband including illegal drugs and a firearm:

Approximately (48) grams of suspected cocaine

Approximately (50) bags/DU of suspected heroin/fentanyl

A stolen .380 caliber semi-automatic handgun

Approximately $2,394 in US currency

The man, who as of yet has not been identified by Greenfield police, was placed under arrest and is facing a litany of charges including trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm without a license to carry, commission of a felony while armed, improper storage of a firearm with access to a minor, and more.

Further information on the investigation is unavailable at this time. For the full story, visit Greenfield Police's Facebook page here.

