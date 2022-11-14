Heading to the studio this morning was as cold as it was late last week, but today's forecasted high temperature of 39F didn't make it any better. Coming off the two prior weekends in a row with temperatures in the 70s, it was a bit of a wake up call.

Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" heard us talk about Tuesday night's forecast all morning long. The amount they are calling for is not a lot, but it's a stark reminder that the warmer temps and the snowless Berkshires are most likely gone for the next six months.

Enjoyable weather is certainly subjective, and some are looking forward to the cold, snow and ice. So, please take our poll at the end of this post!

The Berkshires Forecast

Monday: Sunny 39F

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High near 40F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday night: Snow in the evening will become a mix of wintry precipitation overnight. Low 28F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.

TAKE OUR POLL!