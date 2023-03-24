Poll: What Streets Are Notorious For Speeding In Pittsfield?

With his speed nearing 100 MPH according to witnesses, a Pittsfield man was accused of driving recklessly and causing a severe car crash near Mavis Tire on Tuesday.

Emanating from this conversation earlier was another conversation of the most sped on roadways or streets locally, Pittsfield in particular.

Excuses, excuses...

Automobiles are getting are smoother, sometimes it's hard to really realize how fast you are going, the road was just paved, it's early in the morning, no one was around, I was late for work...

Fact is, speeding is DANGEROUS and ILLEGAL.

I will say, though, that Pittsfield's radar speed signs really work, even when they are turned off. The picture below is from a section of Barker Rd., just before the Berkshire Humane Society.

I was starkly reminded by this sign just today that my speed was creeping up and about to be over the limit, so I assuredly slowed up.

You Know What Else Seems To Help? These Signs...

Or This One...

Or Sgt. Maddalena From The PPD!

This post was inspired by a post on a friend's Facebook page recently about his frustration with speeders in his Pittsfield neighborhood.

As far as I know, there is no official anti-speeding campaign going on in the city, but I have noticed an uptick in slightly hidden cruisers on Pittsfield's speeding hot spots, namely Valentine Rd. and Barker Rd.

If you see someone speeding, FLASH YOUR LIGHTS at 'em! If they don't get a ticket, at least they might SLOW DOWN.

