Poll: Who Was In The Wrong, Chris Rock or Will Smith?

The Oscars turned ugly on Sunday night when Will Smith walked up to Chris Rock and slapped him in the face. Rock had made a joke about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith looking like Demi Moore in the '97 film G.I. Jane.

Pinkett Smith is sporting a shaved head at the moment because of her alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

At first, Smith seemed to find humor in the joke, but then it turned ugly, and then the slap. Pinkett Smith did not seem to find it funny hence Smith's egregious behavior toward Rock.

I can understand Smith's anger. When my wife was battling breast cancer and bald, I can only imagine how I would feel if someone were to mock her looks.

