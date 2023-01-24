Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Tuesday may have been made aware for the first time of a really cool family event coming to Southern Berkshire County.

Alex Regen, a New Jersey native whose parents own a cabin in Monterey, MA, played hockey in college and is the man behind this whole thing. Spawning from some conversation about hockey and planting a few seeds about a pond hockey tournament comes The Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic!

The Berkshire Pond Hockey Classic isn’t just for hockey players. Family, friends, kids…everyone can attend and spend some great quality time in the beautiful Berkshire outdoors!

Grab a bite from Roberto’s Pizza who is bringing his Pizza Oven from Sheffield. Sit by the fire. Bring your skates and kiddos to glide around on the pristine lake. Bring a chair and watch for bald eagles. Enjoy togetherness. There’s something for everyone. -berkshirepondhockeyclassic.com

There is no more room for teams unfortunately, as the interest level in competing was high according Regen, but spectators are MORE than encouraged to attend. The original date for the tournament was Jan. 28, but due to less than favorable conditions (slush), it has been moved to Saturday, Feb. 11 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The event structure is 4 on 4, co-ed, with 6 skaters per team and 2 running 15 minute periods (or 1 running 20 minute period depending upon weather), no referees (except for the playoffs) with a cap of 16 teams. We are at capacity for teams this year but we are looking for additional volunteers.

The event is free for anyone to attend. Please drop us a line if you would like to participate. Thanks to our incredible sponsors, this tournament is free for participating skaters. Each team will play a minimum of 3 games with a maximum of 5 games for the Champions.