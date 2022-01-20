Popular Artists Series Will Shine Bright At Tanglewood In Lenox

Think positive thoughts. By the time the summer comes around we are really going to be wanting to take in some live music. With any luck, the coronavirus pandemic will cooperate and we will be able to go out and rock and roll all night long once again.

Today, I'll whet your appetite with a list of awesome music artists that will be taking the stage at Tanglewood in Lenox this summer as part of the venue's Popular Artists Series. It's a pretty good list if you ask me, and there really looks to be something for everyone covering a variety of genres.

Let's take a look at who is going grace the Tanglewood stage and when...

Ringo Star and his All-Starr Band - Friday, June 17th

Ringo brings his All-Starr band to Tanglewood on June 17th. The band will feature Warren Ham, Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather, Hamish Stuart, Colin Hay, and Gregg Bissonette.

Bonnie Raitt With special guest Lucinda Williams - Saturday, June 18th

The Mavericks, Nick Lowe, and Los Straitjackets - Sunday, June 26th

James Taylor - Sunday, July 3rd and Monday, July 4th

Earth, Wind & Fire - Tuesday, August 9th

Brandi Carlile - Tuesday, August 30th

Judy Collins and Richard Thompson - Saturday, September 3rd

You can see the full Tanglewood Performance here, HERE.