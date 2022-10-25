I'm sure that you're probably familiar with this expression, Berkshire County: "What was once old, can become new again." And that is certainly true with baby names. Sure, some names will always be popular and never go out of style. Names like John, James, or William for boys and Barbara, Jennifer, or Susan for girls.

But for some reason, certain names fall out of favor for a number of years. However, after a particular amount of time passes, some names fall back into fashion and become popular again.

According to the genealogy site FindMyPast(these folks are the name experts), certain names that were popular in the world circa the 1920s are poised to be trendy once again. Pay close attention, parents-to-be! Especially if you haven't decided on your baby's name yet.

The experts at FindMyPast say that, according to their research, older names that seem outdated tend to regrow in popularity again after 100 years or so. So basically, names that were cool back in the 1920s are about to be cool again.

The New York Post recently did an article that discussed more in-depth why certain names become popular again according to the experts at FindMyPast. Here are the top 10 names for boys that are set to make a comeback:

Ronald Arthur Robert Albert Freddie Edward Archie Ernest Isaac Harris

And here are the top 10 names trending for baby girls:

Joan Mary Margaret Dorothy Gladys Irene Iris Elsie(I had an Aunt Elsie, bless her heart!) Ada Mabel

For more on the story, check out the article on the New York Post's website here.

