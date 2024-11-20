It's always great to see new locations for open up in Massachusetts, whether it be a new locally owned spot, or an expanding chain. For this new bagel joint that has opened up a brand new location in the Bay State, it is the latter of those options.

During the past week, this particular bagel joint has now opened its third location in Massachusetts. This follows its previous two spots in Fall River and North Dartmouth. The new location has opened its doors in Taunton on 1939 Bay Street in a new gas station just off Route 495. This new bagel joint opening its third spot in Massachusetts is the New York Bagel Co.

A ribbon-cutting for the brand new location in Taunton was held recently while the owners, Dawn and Kyle Lima, were present, along with several employees. The quality of both their bagels and customer service have been cornerstones for the expanding bagel chain.

Given the popularity of the two existing spots prior to the new Taunton spot, the new eatery will likely have a popular presence throughout the presence during the breakfast and lunch hours.

We all know that Massachusetts loves its new locations now matter what business opens up. And when it comes to food, especially bagels, it's definitely one more spot to hit up in the Bay State!

