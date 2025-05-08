It's only a matter of time before we hit the unofficial start of Summer in Massachusetts, and everywhere for that matter, with Memorial Day Weekend just weeks away. That being said, the temperatures are getting warmer, which tends to make us think about cookouts and/or barbecues. But what if you're looking to dine-in at a spot that's well known for its barbecue. Not only are they popular, but this well-like joint is the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts.

Recently, our friends at the food publication 'Love Food' have made their picks for the best barbecue restaurant in every state. This particular restaurant has previously had a reputation of being among the top barbecue joints in the Bay State. It's also been ranked among the best roadside restaurants in the U.S. Now it's being called THE BEST barbecue spot in Massachusetts.

Where is the Best Barbecue Restaurant in Massachusetts?

If you happen to be traveling near the town of Sturbridge, MA, that is where you will find the spot that's being called the best barbecue restaurant in the state, at BT's Smokehouse.

The pics alone are already mouthwatering. Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about why BT's Smokehouse is their pick for the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts:

Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.’s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge. It serves dry-rubbed, 24-hour-smoked meats, which can be served as plates, or stuffed into burritos or sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ’n’ cheese, and collard greens.

If you're planning to road trip anywhere on the eastern side of the Bay State anytime soon, you may want to add a detour to grab a plate of the best barbecue in the state. Check out their menu at the link provided here.

