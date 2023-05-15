It was just this past December that this restaurant in the Berkshires reopened its doors to the public under new management. Over this past weekend, they made a big announcement for the restaurant going forward.

Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill in downtown Pittsfield took to social media to make the announcement that they have officially acquired their liquor license.

As mentioned in their announcement, Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill is not yet selling margaritas. However, over this past weekend, they were selling beer. But as also noted in the post, they will be letting everyone know when they will be serving margaritas, and soon!

However, if you've been lucky enough to make your way over to 34 Depot Street in downtown Pittsfield since they've reopened in the past several months, then you know the establishment definitely has plenty of great menu items to choose from, as they did for Cinco de Mayo last week.

Personally, I would recommend the Enchiladas Meal of the Melted Chimichanga. You can't go wrong with either, and given the amount of selections on their menu, that's just the tip of the iceberg. Tito's Mexican Bar & Grill now has an Instagram page as well. The restaurant is open for dine-in, takeout, or delivery with DoorDash. Check out their full menu at the link provided here.

It's likely only a matter of time before their margaritas are flowing now that their liquor license has been acquired. If you happen to be in or around the downtown Pittsfield area, that's just one more recommended spot to check out, especially if you're in the mood for Mexican food.

