Popular Berkshires Restaurant Gives Update on Plans for Reopening

For anyone in the Berkshires, we're lucky to have a wide assortment of local restaurants and eateries throughout the region. But there is one spot that has been closed recently as local customers have been waiting on an announcement to reopen. Recently, the Berkshires spot gave a reassuring update that fans of the popular restaurant have been waiting for.

This Italian restaurant made the announcement this week to the delight of their loyal customers who couldn't stop saying how much they can't wait for them to return. The reopening announcement was made on social media by the Amici restaurant in West Stockbridge.

The Facebook post states:

UPDATE: We are pleased to announce that Construction is moving along! We expect to be open by early summer! Thank you to everyone who has supported us through these difficult times and Amici cannot wait to open its doors again.

Back in January, the restaurant had previously announced closing for 'at least two weeks' due to damage from a fire.

Luckily, the local Italian joint will be once again serving up some of its great dishes. Amici has been open in at 5 Albany Rd in West Stockbridge since April 2022.

If you happen to follow them on social media, you're probably already salivating from some of the photos of what they serve.

If you have previously been there or seen their menu, then you know how filled it is with all the Italian options you could hope for.

In the meantime, we hope to see Amici open by the early summer as they anticipate, according to their update, so that there is one more great restaurant locals and out-of-towners alike can visit in the Berkshires.

