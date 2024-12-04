Massachusetts is home to some of the most amazing local restaurants and eateries that we could ask for. But what about some good restaurant chains? We could always use more options, especially if that restaurant chain happens to be a popular spot to grab a quality meal. And not just any meal as it happens to be known for serving up some pretty great breakfast. It turns out that this popular breakfast chain is making its way to the Bay State to open up its first location here.

The breakfast chain will not just be opening its first Massachusetts location, but it will be opening its first spot in all of New England. We just happen to be lucky enough to be the ones that will reap the benefits here in the Bay State.

What is the Breakfast Chain That is Making Its Way to Massachusetts?

According to MassLive, this popular breakfast chain is originally based in Florida, and has more than 540 locations in 30 states. The breakfast chain is known as First Watch and it will be making its way to Hanover, MA.

The first First Watch spot in Massachusetts will be located within Hanover Crossing. The new spot offers 118 seats in its 3,500 square-foot spot. That will also include an indoor/outdoor bar with a covered patio.

First Watch Chief Brand Officer Eisenacher said this about the idea of bringing First Watch to New England:

Breakfast is very different in the Northeast...We really just don’t think there’s many doing breakfast like we do, and that was the biggest reason for us coming to the Boston area.

First Watch has a seasonal menu that changes up five times during any given year and features dishes such as the Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Chickichanga. They make their juices in-house and those also change based on the season. First Watch also has a cocktail menu they serve from as well. Not just that, but their social media game seems to be on point.

The new Hanover location will be at 1775 Washington St., Suite 700. At that Hanover location, First Watch will also host a pre-opening friends-and-family event that's raising money for cancer care and research in the Boston area.

As someone who loves breakfast food for any meal, you head me at new breakfast spot. According to MassLive, the new First Watch opens in Hanover on January 20, 2025.

