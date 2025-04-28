Popular Breakfast Chain to Open Its 2nd Location in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to some pretty fantastic local eateries and restaurants throughout the state. But what about some great restaurant chains? Having more options is always a good thing, especially if that restaurant chain is already known as a popular spot to grab a quality meal. And not just any meal. It happens to be known for serving up some really good breakfast. After previously opening this chain's first Bay State location in January, the chain is now brining a second location here.

The first Massachusetts location this chain brought to Hanover, MA earlier this year was also the first in the New England region. We just happen to be lucky enough to be the ones that will reap the benefits here in the Bay State for a second location as well.

What is the Breakfast Chain That is Making Its Way to Massachusetts With a Second Location?

According to 'The Patriot Ledger', this popular breakfast chain is originally based in Florida, and has more than 540 locations in 29 states. The breakfast chain is known as First Watch and it will be making its way to its second Massachusetts location in downtown Boston.

While the First Watch spot in Massachusetts is located within the Hanover Crossing shopping plaza. The second location will be at 777 Boylston Street in the Back Bay neighborhood.

First Watch CEO & president Chris Tomasso had this to say about bringing a second location to the Bay State:

We’re grateful for the warm welcome we received for our first Massachusetts location earlier this year and look forward to bringing First Watch’s innovative menu and signature hospitality to the Back Bay.

First Watch has a seasonal menu that changes up five times during any given year and features dishes such as the Quinoa Power Bowl, Lemon Ricotta Pancakes and Chickichanga. They make their juices in-house and those also change based on the season. First Watch also has a cocktail menu they serve from as well. Not just that, but their social media game seems to be on point.

An exact date hasn't been set for the new location in downtown Boston, but we do know it will be in later 2025. It will also be open seven days a week, from 7:30 am to 2:30 pm.

As someone who loves breakfast food for any meal, you had me at new breakfast spot!

