Popular Chain With 4 Eateries In MA Has Filed For Bankruptcy

Some more sad news, Massachusetts residents, regarding the possible closing down of another popular restaurant here in the Commonwealth. It seems to be happening more and more often lately, unfortunately.

When I was a kid I remember it was a big treat when, every once in a while, the family would get to go out to eat. It didn't have to be anything fancy, (as a matter of fact, it usually wasn't) it was just a nice dinner with the family where Mom didn't have to cook.

Nowadays, due to several factors such as more and more people wanting to stay home and order in (not to mention the prices) has meant the slow decline of families and couples going out to eat.

And it's a situation that doesn't look like it will reverse direction any time soon. Which means that more and more of our favorite restaurants will be shutting their doors during these tough economic times.

Get our free mobile app

Recently, Patch.com reported that a popular restaurant chain probably best known for its all-female servers wearing tight, orange shorts and low-cut tops has just recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to the company.

That's right, Hooters! (I mean, really, what other place could I have been talking about??) The company released a statement last Monday that proclaimed the company had filed for Chapter 11.

If you're a Hooters fan, this might be a good thing. Hopefully, by filing for bankruptcy, the company will not have to close any of their locations. I am definitely not an expert on these matters, but according to Patch.com, the filing is designed to keep locations open.

According to the statement released by the company, CEO Sal Melilli said, "Our renowned Hooters restaurants are here to stay." Massachusetts currently has four Hooters locations in West Springfield, Dedham, Saugus, and Shrewsbury.

During the Chapter 11 proceedings, all Hooters restaurants will remain open and will continue to operate as normal. However long that may be remains to be seen. Check out the full article by visiting Patch.com's website here.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast