Popular Chain With Stops In Massachusetts Announces Huge $$$ Saving Deal

I don't know about the rest of you fellow Massachusetts residents, but out of the three main meals (breakfast, lunch, dinner), breakfast was always my favorite. And I didn't limit myself to having breakfast at breakfast time, either.

When I was younger, I occasionally enjoyed a breakfast-type meal for dinner. And it seems the older I get, the more I enjoy breakfast for dinner. Same goes for my soulmate, Tonya. If we could, we would have breakfasts for dinner more often.

I lived all over the United States while I was growing up, but it didn't matter where I was living, there was always a particular chain restaurant somewhere close by. (Okay, maybe not when I lived on the island of GUAM, but everywhere else.)

Here's the chain restaurant I'm speaking of...

Denny's Getty Images loading...

What can I say? I'm a huge fan of Denny's! And some of the reasons why I'm a big fan are fairly straightforward:

Awesome food. The All-American Grand Slam! Moon Over My Hammy! Crispy hash browns! Don't misunderstand. I LIKE Home Fries. I LOVE Hash Browns! Great prices. That one is pretty easy to understand... And let's not forget the crispy hash browns...oh, did I mention that one already?

If you've been following the news of late, you probably know that Denny's is in the process of closing down several locations across the country. Despite that (or maybe BECAUSE of that), Denny's is offering one of the best and biggest deals of the year.

Denny's Getty Images loading...

If you're a big breakfast fan or diner food fan, you may want to sit down for this. You ready? According to Denny's website:

Customers who dine in at all participating Denny's locations nationwide and order an Original Grand Slam or an All-American Grand Slam will get the second one of either option for just $1.

You read that correctly. Another meal (and a good-sized one, too!) for just a buck! This might be that rare occasion where the phrase, "It's worth the drive", might actually carry some weight. Because even though there are 4 Denny's in Massachusetts, none of them are all that close.

Denny's Getty Images loading...

The 4 Denny's locations in the Commonwealth are to be found in the cities of Attleboro, Fall River, Holyoke, and Leominster. Holyoke's not too bad of a drive, but the closest Denny's might actually be in the New York town of East Greenbush.

Don't wait too long, though, as it's a limited time deal. It only runs through May 9th. For more details, visit the website here.

