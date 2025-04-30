Massachusetts is about to open another location for this very popular chicken franchise that seems to be rapidly expanding its number of spots. Now with its newest location opening date set, the popular chicken joint is about to have its ninth location in the Bay State.

There are currently seven existing Massachusetts location, with its eighth opening very soon. But now the chain's ninth location, which will be in Framingham, MA, has set an official opening date. The Framingham location for the ever-so-popular Raising Cane's chicken franchise will open on May 20th.

Perhaps now that the franchise has had a decent amount of locations, you may have already had Raising Cane's, or if not, judging by their social media posts, the beloved chicken joint is a spot that is well worth the road trip, no matter where the new location is.

According to 'Metro West Daily News', the new Raising Cane's is bringing a location to 253 Cochituate Road in Framingham. Raising Cane's is all-to-well known for their chicken fingers, which are literally the only entree on their menu. Of course, as you can see, they also have crinkle-cut fries, some excellent Texas toast, and of course their famous Cain's Sauce.

The Framingham location has been being built with construction taking place in the former Aegean Restaurant's parking lot. Massachusetts ninth Raising Cane's location will include outdoor seating and a double drive-thru on the outside of its 3,500 square foot restaurant. The hours for the new spot will be daily from 9am to midnight.

Perhaps Massachusetts residents may be coming from all over the state to their locations, which are primarily on the eastern side of the state. That is, unless one of their locations comes to another city or town in the Bay State first. Like, could we maybe get a Raising Cane's on the western side of the state? Just an idea...

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images