A very popular chicken restaurant chain is in the process of expanding several locations to Massachusetts and one of those is happening next week. This popular chicken franchise is looking to bring the rest of their planned new locations to the Bay State over the next few years.

There are currently 19 existing Massachusetts locations of this chain, with its 20th location opening in Hudson at The Shops at Highland Commons next week on Thursday, June 5th. That's when the newest location for Chick-fil-a will officially open its Hudson location at 4A Highland Commons East.

Given the number of locations already here in the Bay State, there is a decent chance you may have already had some Chick-fil-a. But if not, the chicken chain is always worth a road trip.

According to 'Mass Live', the new Chick-fil-a Hudson location is also creating 100 jobs. For those who are interested, you can apply online at the link provided here.

The restaurant chain is well known for its chicken nuggets, chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, shakes, and not to mention, a great chicken biscuit for breakfast (personally my favorite).

Chick-fil-a is hoping to open a total of 12 to 15 restaurants in Massachusetts by the end of 2027. Those include seven new spots in the Bay State this year, with the rest to come in the next couple years.

With all the new locations Chick-fil-a is hoping to open by the end of 2027, they're hoping to create an estimated 1,600 jobs total in Massachusetts.

The new locations are planned to open in Danvers, Foxborough, South Station, Boston Logan International Airport, Worcester, East Springfield, West Springfield, Somerset, and Dartmouth.

