It's always great when we see restaurants opening up new locations in Massachusetts. Especially if it's something as exclusive as a high-end Brazilian steakhouse. There is one of those restaurants that is making its way to the Bay State with its third location here.

This elite Brazilian steakhouse chain already has locations in both Boston and Burlington. But the third location for this restaurant is going to be opening up in Peabody. The restaurant chain is known as Fogo de Chao, and it will be located by the Northshore Mall at 210 Andover Street.

In case you haven't been to any of the other locations for Fogo de Chao in Massachusetts, or elsewhere for that matter, you can see what the restaurant will be bringing to its new location in Peabody.

The new location in Peabody will be a 6,184 square-foot steakhouse with a charming dining room and a contemporary design. The restaurant will also feature gaucho chefs hand-carving high quality meats with an open churrasco grill that gives guests a 360-degree view to show off.

Here's what Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan had to say about the new Peabody, MA location:

We’re excited to be opening our third location in this vibrant community. Peabody's unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it the perfect setting for our approachable dining experience, and we look forward to providing both local residents and visitors with exceptional service and an unforgettable culinary journey.

Fogo de Chao was founded in Brazil back in 1979. The chain has also had U.S. steakhouses for the past 27 years, with the first Massachusetts spot opening in Boston 13 years ago. The news release from Fogo de Chao didn't list a specific opening date, but it did say Peabody will have its spot open in 2025. We're always excited for new food locations, especially when its any sort of new steakhouse coming to the Bay State!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images