Popular Closing Restaurant Chain In Massachusetts Gets 2nd Chance

If you (like myself and my co-worker Jesse) have had trouble coming to terms with some recent closings in Massachusetts of a beloved chain restaurant, you'll want to hear about some exciting news.

According to Yahoo! Finance, a very popular Tex-Mex restaurant chain that recently had to permanently close 77 restaurants, including at least 2 in Massachusetts, has been acquired by another company and appears to have been saved!

Get our free mobile app

Yahoo! Finance reports that On The Border Mexican Grille & Cantina is the beneficiary of an acquisition by Pappas Restaurants after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Awesome! Especially since they recently closed my go-to spot in West Springfield.

Yahoo! Finance says that although the deal is not finalized yet, the sale is expected to be official within the coming weeks. However, it was announced last week that Pappas Restaurants was the prevailing bidder.

According to PRNewswire.com, Pappas Restaurants had this to say regarding the acquisition:

This acquisition will bring together two iconic Texas-based restaurant brands and expand Pappas' presence in the Tex-Mex category by adding a nationally recognized concept that offers bold flavors at an accessible price point.

Can I get an "amen"? Or a few hundred "amens"? Pappas Restaurants' co-owner Chris Pappas went on to say that On the Border is a "brand we've known and respected for years."

News like this makes me so happy to hear. I just loved the food at On the Border. Loved their tacos, the smokin' hot fajitas, the Border combos, the margaritas, and for dessert, the mini sopapillas! YUM!

Folks, if you want more info on this story, please visit Yahoo! Finance's website here.

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Explore the iconic buildings from every state From colonial homesteads to mansions by the ocean, iconic buildings define every state in the country. Stacker compiled this list of notable examples from historic and government reports and news articles. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest. Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang