Popular Dairy Product Sold In NY & CT Recalled–Potentially Fatal

Listen up, Massachusetts residents! If you like to do your grocery shopping in some of our neighboring states (specifically Connecticut or New York), you should pay heed to the following alert from our friends at the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the FDA, there is a nationwide recall going on right now that is affecting 27 states. Thankfully, Massachusetts is NOT one of those states. However, New York and Connecticut ARE affected by this.

If you like to do your shopping outside of Massachusetts' borders (and I know of many Bay State residents who do), please be aware that the popular dairy product Lactaid is being recalled in both New York and Connecticut due to a potentially harmful allergen.

The media alert from the FDA says that HP Hood LLC is recalling select containers of Lactaid Milk because the product may contain trace amounts of almond which is not listed on the label.

For those of you that suffer from nut allergies, this is a very important (and possibly harmful) oversight. Side effects or symptoms of nut allergies can range from mild to severe to deadly.

Anaphylaxis is a possibly life-threatening reaction that can occur to people with nut allergies with symptoms that can include difficulty breathing, dizziness, swollen tongue and/or throat, persistent coughing, collapse, and more.

Milder symptoms can include itchy skin, runny nose, swelling of the lips, and digestive issues including diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. If you have symptoms of an allergic reaction, seek medical care immediately.

The FDA mentions the following in regard to the specific product affected by the recall:

The affected 96 oz containers of LACTAID Milk were shipped to retailers and wholesalers from 09/05/24 - 09/18/24 located in AL, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, TX, VA, WI, and WY.

The FDA also stresses that, as of now, NO illnesses have been reported however, consumers who purchased this product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

Below is a picture of the affected product:

Image Courtesy of HP Hood LLC via FDA Image Courtesy of HP Hood LLC via FDA loading...

For much more information regarding this recall including specific code numbers and expiration dates, please visit the FDA's website here to get the full rundown.

