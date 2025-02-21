We all know Massachusetts has its share of great local restaurants and eateries to eat at throughout the state. Whether you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some great spots to hit up with all sorts of varieties of great food. But what if you're looking for some place that might be a little more lowkey than others. If that's the case and you're craving some great Mexican food, now we know where the best hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot in Massachusetts is.

Recently, the popular food publication 'Cheapism' released its picks for the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurants in the U.S. As a result, it definitely won't be surprising that they picked the spot they did for the Bay State.

What is the Best Hole-In-The-Wall Mexican Restaurant in Massachusetts?

This particular Mexican joint has previously been known as one of the best taco spots in America, as well as being one of the top 100 U.S. restaurants, according to Yelp. Needless to say, the accolades speak for themselves for this spot out in Waltham. It's Taqueria El Amigo.

When customers are saying its the best they've had in a long time, sometimes they just get it right. Here's what 'Cheapism' had to say about the Mexican spot:

Taqueria El Amigo shares a building with a tavern and isn't much bigger than a closet with just five tables. But the food is so tasty that there's often a line out the door with no place to sit, so plan on getting takeout, especially if you go at peak times.

Apparently some of 'Cheapism's reviewers are pretty impressed with the food as well:

Grab a chorizo and potato burrito, which one reviewer said was "as thick as my arm." Tacos come in a set of four, and customers rave about the al pastor and cabeza. If you still have room, there's tres leches cake for dessert.

And there it is! Sometimes the best food is at those hole-in-the-wall joints. Besides, if they're known for great tacos like what's been described, then why am I not on my way to Waltham right now to hit up this spot? That's just one more Massachusetts spot to add to your must-try list!

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images