Massachusetts Girls With This Name are Apparently Part of the Popular Club

Massachusetts is a prime state for starting a family. The Bay State has been ranked among the best states for families for many consecutive years. Plus, Massachusetts is a top state for education and technology, and you can't forget all of the cultural and historical aspects the Bay State has to offer. Massachusetts may be a state you may want to consider when it comes to family life.

When it comes to having a child, one of the things you have to think about is the name. If you're expecting a girl and you're a 90s fan, there's a whole list of female names that were popular during that decade that are still popular today.

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Here's a list of 30 female names that were popular with Massachusetts folks in the 90s.

30 Melissa

29 Erin

28 Emma

27 Courtney

26 Brianna

25 Alyssa

24 Taylor

23 Danielle

22 Megan

21 Olivia

20 Victoria

19 Julia

18 Britanny

17 Rebecca

16 Katherine

15 Alexandra

14 Hannah

13 Kayla

12 Lauren

11 Rachel

10 Jennifer

9 Stephanie

8 Elizabeth

7 Nicole

6 Amanda

5 Ashley

4 Jessica

3 Sarah

2 Samantha

1 Emily

It doesn't surprise me that names like Rachel, Jennifer, and Brittany are on the list. The TV show Friends was huge in the 90s, and of course, Britney Spears made it big during that decade, even if the name is spelled differently from the version on the list.

Hopefully, those names give you some ideas when it comes time to name your bundle of joy. At least it's a jumping-off point. You can get more details, including Stacker's methodology behind the list, by going here.

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