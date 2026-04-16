Massachusetts Girls With This Name are Apparently Part of the Popular Club
Massachusetts is a prime state for starting a family. The Bay State has been ranked among the best states for families for many consecutive years. Plus, Massachusetts is a top state for education and technology, and you can't forget all of the cultural and historical aspects the Bay State has to offer. Massachusetts may be a state you may want to consider when it comes to family life.
When it comes to having a child, one of the things you have to think about is the name. If you're expecting a girl and you're a 90s fan, there's a whole list of female names that were popular during that decade that are still popular today.
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Massachusetts using data from the Social Security Administration. Here's a list of 30 female names that were popular with Massachusetts folks in the 90s.
30 Melissa
29 Erin
28 Emma
27 Courtney
26 Brianna
25 Alyssa
24 Taylor
23 Danielle
22 Megan
21 Olivia
20 Victoria
19 Julia
18 Britanny
17 Rebecca
16 Katherine
15 Alexandra
14 Hannah
13 Kayla
12 Lauren
11 Rachel
10 Jennifer
9 Stephanie
8 Elizabeth
7 Nicole
6 Amanda
5 Ashley
4 Jessica
3 Sarah
2 Samantha
1 Emily
It doesn't surprise me that names like Rachel, Jennifer, and Brittany are on the list. The TV show Friends was huge in the 90s, and of course, Britney Spears made it big during that decade, even if the name is spelled differently from the version on the list.
Hopefully, those names give you some ideas when it comes time to name your bundle of joy. At least it's a jumping-off point. You can get more details, including Stacker's methodology behind the list, by going here.
The ’90s Are Back: Let's Look at the Famous Faces Who Made the Decade Iconic
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 25 Everyday Objects From the 1980s You Totally Forgot About
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz