Massachusetts is getting some more spots to shop at as a relatively well known grocery chain is making its way to the Bay State with not just one, but two brand new locations.

According to the publication 'Business Wire', it seems that this new grocery chain making its way to Massachusetts with a couple of locations has been well reviewed in recent years, In every year since 2021, it's made USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards list, including 2024. This popular grocery chain with two new locations coming to the Bay State is The Fresh Market.

The above social media post at least gives you an idea of what to expect from the outside of one the locations of the popular grocery chain. So, where are these new Massachusetts locations going to be? It seems that Mansfield and Framingham will be getting the brand new stores. These will be the second and third stores for The Fresh Market in the Bay State. The first that came to Massachusetts set up shop, literally, in Hingham.

So, what can you expect from The Fresh Market? According to 'Business Wire':

Guests at these new stores can look forward to an elevated shopping experience featuring carefully selected fresh, local, and organic products, a variety of expertly curated ready-to-eat meals, and the warm, welcoming atmosphere The Fresh Market is known for.

According to 'Business Wire' you can also expect some other great features from The Fresh Market:

Expertly curated products and ready-to-eat restaurant selections are available such as in-house smoked pit BBQ featuring fresh brisket, ribs and pork. Also offered is Hot and Fresh Pizza made with artisanal crust, sauce comprised of Italian-grown crushed tomatoes and salt and topped with BelGioioso mozzarella cheese.

The new store in Mansfield will be at 280 School Street, while the other new location is going in at 84 Worcester Road in Framingham. They will both be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Based on what we know about The Fresh Market, we only wish we could have even more of these locations throughout the Bay State. We could always use more convenient grocery options!

