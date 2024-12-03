Popular Iconic Rock Band Returning To Massachusetts After 9 Years

Heads up, Massachusetts! A very popular, in fact I would say, LEGENDARY hard rock band is returning to play the Bay State for the first time in almost a decade. So, as the former singer of this band once commanded, "Let there be...ROCK!"

You have got to have an idea of which band I'm talking about, right? No? Here are some hints in the form of song titles: "Nervous Shakedown." "Danger." "Night of the Long Knives." "Riff Raff." "High Voltage." "Sink the Pink." "T.N.T."

That didn't help??? Well, this should: "For Those About To Rock (We Salute You)." "Whole Lotta Rosie." "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap." "Back In Black." "Money Talks." "Thunderstruck." "You Shook Me All Night Long." There, is that better?

That's right, ladies and gents. Rock legends AC/DC will be stopping in Massachusetts for ONE NIGHT ONLY during their upcoming "2025 Power Up North American Tour" which kicks off in April of next year. If you miss it, the next closest stop is Pittsburgh.

MassLive reports that AC/DC will be rocking Gillette Stadium in Foxborough on May 5, 2025. Just one date in the Bay State. After that, as I mentioned previously, you'll have to travel to Pittsburgh, PA for the May 8th performance at Acrisure Stadium.

Some of you were there for the last time AC/DC played the Commonwealth (I know I wasn't the only one) during their "Rock or Bust" tour and that was 9 years ago. NINE. YEARS. AGO. Try not to miss this Gillette gig. Who knows when they'll be back? If ever?

According to MassLive, tickets for the "2025 Power Up North American Tour" go on sale this coming Friday, December 6 at noon. The Australian hard rock legends aren't getting any younger. And we've already lost unsung rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young. That was in 2017 and I'm still getting over it. Maybe I'll see YOU in line for tickets?

For the full lowdown, visit MassLive's website here.

