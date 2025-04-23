It's never a bad thing to see any restaurant opening up a new location in Massachusetts. Especially if it's something like a popular Italian restaurant franchise. There happens to be another one of those restaurants opening up a brand new location in the Bay State.

This well known Italian restaurant chain already has several locations in New England, which also includes its previous 13 spots in Massachusetts. But the14th location for this restaurant is now open at 22 Tremont Street in Boston. The restaurant chain is known as Bertucci's Pronto.

In case you haven't been to any of the other locations for Bertucci's in Massachusetts, or elsewhere for that matter, you can see what the restaurant will be bringing to its new location in Boston.

According to a press release from Bertucci's, they had their grand opening today (Wednesday, April 23rd), and the new spot in downtown will have counter-plate service. They will also have online ordering available. As they are known for, they will be offering their brick-oven pizza, as well as salads, sandwiches, pasta options, and breakfast dishes.

CEO Robert Earl had this to say about the new location:

We are thrilled to return to downtown Boston with a new concept in this historic location...The community has been so supportive of Bertucci's, and we have been searching for the perfect spot in the city to launch our first Bertucci's Pronto restaurant.

Bertucci's was founded in 1981 with their first spot being in Somerville's Davis Square. We're always excited for new food locations, especially when it's an established Italian spot.

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images