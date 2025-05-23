Massachusetts is quite loaded with several great local restaurants throughout the state. No matter what type of dishes are served or what kind of atmosphere any particular establishment provides, you know it's most likely going to be a unique experience at most local spots throughout the Bay State. Now, we happen to know what independent family-friendly restaurant is the absolute best in all of Massachusetts.

Our good friends at the popular food publication 'Love Food' recently went out of their way to pick out the best independent family-friendly restaurant in every state. Seeing as how that time of year to take a family trip is approaching, it's always important to know where that particular eatery might be in the Bay State when the family starts to get hungry.

Where is the Best Independent Family-Friendly Restaurant in Massachusetts?

You might guess that this family-friendly spot would be over on the east coast and you would be exactly right. While this franchise has seven different location in the Bay State, there was one that was singled out as the best family-friendly restaurant in the state. In Boston's Back Bay, you will find a great eatery known as The Friendly Toast.

The food looks pretty amazing no matter what you're craving (especially if you like breakfast food). Here's why 'Love Food' said this is the best family-friendly restaurant in Massachusetts:

People rave about The Friendly Toast’s excellent brunch dishes, like pancakes and Benedicts, which make both kids and adults very happy. There’s sometimes a wait to be seated, though there’s no need to stand in line, and there’s a playground outside to keep children occupied if you do hang around. The kitschy décor and soda fountain drinks bring a fun, retro feel, too.

While the other Massachusetts locations for The Friendly Toast are in Burlington Mall, Cambridge, Chestnut Hill, Danvers, Dedham, and North Andover, the Boston spot in Back Bay is known as the most family-friendly spot in the Bay State. Perhaps that's one more must-try stop for your next road trip this year!

