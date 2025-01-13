Perhaps the dead of Winter in Massachusetts is not desired conditions to be going out for a cold treat. Then again, let's face it, there's never a bad time to indulge on some ice cream. No matter if you're out east in Boston, or on the western side of Massachusetts in the Berkshires, there are some amazing ice cream shops to hit up! There's even one ice cream shop in the Bay State that was just crowned as the top ice cream destination in Massachusetts.

The lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' recently released their Top Ice Cream Destinations in Every State list. In order to gather the data for this list, ratings and reviews from such popular food publications as 'The Daily Meal', 'Eater', and 'Yelp' to assist with such rankings. And sure enough, there's a spot here in Massachusetts which is the absolute top destination for a cold treat.

Where is the Top Destination for Ice Cream in Massachusetts?

On the eastern side of the state, there's an awesome city called Cambridge, which happens to be home to plenty of amazing higher education institutions. It also happens to be home to best destination for ice cream in Massachusetts at Christina's Homemade Ice Cream.

The establishment has been open since 1983 and customers rave about the spot all over social media. Here's what '24/7 Tempo' had to say about Christina's Homemade Ice Cream making their list of the best ice cream parlors in America:

Christina’s Homemade Ice Cream has been a Cambridge mainstay, winning kudos from publications such as Bon Appétit and Travel & Leisure. Customers indulge in about 50 flavors that include exotic offerings such as adzuki bean, ginger molasses, honey lavender, and crème fraîche – and an annual summer special of rose ice cream, made with fresh rose petals from an organic farm in Westport, Massachusetts. (Proprietor Raymond Ford also runs Christina’s Spice & Specialty Foods just next door.)

So, if you ever find yourself on the eastern side of the state in Cambridge, you know of a great must-try stop for some amazing ice cream! In fact, it's Massachusetts top destination for ice cream! Enjoy, Massachusetts!

