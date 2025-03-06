Popular MA & CT Supermarket Raises Big Money For Big Disaster

Kudos to all of my fellow Massachusetts residents and also those who reside in our neighboring southern state, Connecticut, for helping out another worthwhile charity. I say it on my morning radio show all the time that we always find ways to help.

And, trust me folks, whenever I say it, it truly comes from the heart. Times are always tough. Tougher for some than others. But despite that fact, we always come through for the needy when it comes to local charities and fundraisers.

And if helping out our local charities weren't awesome enough, how about this if you needed a smile? Once again we're helping out folks who live beyond our borders with the help of one of our favorite supermarkets!

WWLP/22 News Springfield reports Big Y World Class Markets collected donations for the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund at all of its Massachusetts and Connecticut stores in January to help out folks impacted by the California wildfires.

For about two weeks in January, MA and CT Big Y shoppers contributed whatever they could, big or small, in order to help. Whether it was by donating at the cash register, dropping change in collection containers, or by using the myExpress checkout app, the money came through, tried and true.

According to WWLP, Big Y raised $75,000 that will go directly to those who live in communities impacted by the wildfires. Granted, $75,000 is merely a drop in the bucket, but it's a start.

Sadly, some of the communities that were hardest hit won't see a return to "normalcy" for years, possibly even decades. But, as I said, thanks to everyone's efforts and donations, we're off to a good start.

Please check out the original story at WWLP's website here for all the details.

