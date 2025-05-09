Popular Massachusetts Attraction Is The Most Overcrowded In U.S.

Most people have a favorite tourist attraction that they just absolutely love and it doesn't necessarily have to be in Massachusetts, right? Growing up, my favorite was always Disney World. If you ask me on the right day, Disney World might STILL be.

As I got older, my favorite tourist spot became the Crescent City. The Big Easy. NEW ORLEANS! For some of you it might be some secluded spot in Bora Bora where you once spent the best two weeks of your life. Or maybe it's Fenway Park.

The point is, there are LOTS of popular attractions all over the globe and, because the attractions are popular, they tend to draw big crowds. Would you believe me if I told you the most overcrowded tourist spot in America was right here in the Commonwealth?

Any guesses? I already mentioned Fenway Park above. Good guess, but that's not it. The old Boston Garden maybe? Or how about the newer TD Garden? Maybe somewhere on the coast like Martha's Vineyard? Nope, nope, and nope.

Recently, the crew at CanadaSportsBetting gathered reviews from TripAdvisor for over 100 tourist attractions in North America. Then they analyzed the reviews tracking any mention of the words "overcrowded" and "busy."

This allowed the CanadaSportsBetting team to determine which popular tourist attractions are the most OVERcrowded. I still can't believe that, topping the list at #1, is a Massachusetts attraction.

Let's look at the rest of the Top 5 Most Overcrowded Attractions. And by the way, I would have thought ALL of these would have placed higher than what was ranked #1:

Walt Disney World - Orlando, FL (#2)

Times Square - New York, NY (#3)

Universal Studios - Orlando, FL (#4)

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History - Washington, D.C. (#4)

Coming in at #1, ranked as being more overcrowded than Disney World and Times Square, is....Faneuil Hall Marketplace in Boston! Listen, I've been to Faneuil Hall several times. And I've been to Disney several times.

To me, there's no comparison. Disney wins every time in terms of WAY TOO MUCH PEOPLE--GET ME OUTTA HERE! However, I haven't been to either location in quite a while, so maybe times have changed.

Check out more of the list by visiting CanadaSportsBetting's website here.

