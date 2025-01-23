Popular Massachusetts-Based Restaurant Chain Closing 70+ Eateries

And so the ever-expanding list of popular chain restaurants that are being forced to shutter some of their locations continues to grow, Massachusetts friends and neighbors. A very popular burger chain has to close almost 80 stores by early February.

And this chain is actually based right here in the Bay State. Yep. That's right. In 2011, this burger joint opened its very first location in Hingham, Massachusetts! Still need another hint?

This one will probably give it away, but here goes: This casual dining and bar chain is owned by three brothers, two of which are best known as actors and singers, and the third is an executive chef!

If you guessed Wahlburgers, you're completely correct. According to Eat This, Not That, the burger chain owned by chef Paul Wahlberg and two of his brothers, Mark and Donnie, is abruptly closing 79 locations.

Apparently, the Hy-Vee grocery store chain is closing down 79 Wahlburgers restaurant locations inside its stores and replacing them with Market Grille, according to Eat This, Not That.

Back in 2020, Hy-Vee replaced many of their Market Grille locations with Wahlburgers and now they're going back to just Market Grille again. According to a Hy-Vee press release:

Beginning Feb. 4, all Hy-Vee restaurants will offer a new breakfast menu. A new lunch and dinner menu will roll out throughout the month of February.

The press release goes on to say that the new menus will include returning fan favorites such as Hy-Vee Market Grille burgers and pork tenderloin sandwiches while still offering item like chicken wings and wontons.

Eat This, Not That reports that there will now be just 40 Wahlburgers locations across the globe. For more on the story, visit Eat This, Not That's website here.

