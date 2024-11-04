It's not surprising that Massachusetts is home to some of the best local restaurants and eateries throughout the entire New England region, as well as the entire U.S. And this typically includes almost any type of food option you're looking for. In fact, you may just find one of those fantastic options during a road trip just off the roadside. It just so happens that Massachusetts is where you will find a BBQ joint that is one of the best roadside restaurants throughout the U.S.

Recently, the popular lifestyle publication '24/7 Tempo' released a list of The Best Roadside Restaurants in the U.S. It's not as if every state gets one (there were only 26 picked in the U.S.), but sure enough, it seemed we figured that Massachusetts would have at least one spot show up on the list. And it did!

What is the Massachusetts Restaurant that is Among the Best Roadside Restaurants in the U.S.?

The particular restaurant featured, as previously mentioned, is a BBQ joint which has previously received some acclaim recently. It was just this past year when 'Love Food' picked it as the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts. Now this spot has earned another title. The Massachusetts joint that is the among the best roadside restaurants in the U.S. is BT's Smokehouse in Sturbridge, MA.

'24/7 Tempo' said the dish to try is the Three-Meat Platter. Back when 'Love Food' called it the best barbecue restaurant in Massachusetts, here is what they had to say about the spot that is now among the best roadside restaurants in the U.S.:

Growing from a trailer to a shack, B.T.’s Smokehouse is a flourishing Southern-style barbecue joint in tiny, historic Sturbridge. It serves dry-rubbed and 24-hour-smoked meats, infused with hickory and local cherry wood, and served as plates or stuffed into burritos, Reubens and sandwiches. Standouts are the pulled pork, ribs, brisket, potato salad, mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens.

Not only does this joint have what you might expect to see on a barbecue restaurant's menu, it also has its own blend of unique meats, sandwiches, and more that you can see on their menu here.

B.T.'s Smokehouse also has new updates of what menu items they are featuring as they constantly update their Facebook page. Perhaps they need to be added as a stop for your next Massachusetts road trip. Especially since it is one of the best roadside restaurants throughout the U.S.

