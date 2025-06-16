Massachusetts has an incredible variety of great local brunch spots to choose from throughout the state. Of course, what would any brunch spot be without having some of the best pancakes as well? As it turns out, there's a very popular brunch spot where you can find the absolute best pancakes in all of Massachusetts.

Our friends at the ever-so-popular food publication, 'Love Food', released their picks for The Best Pancake House in Every State. There's a good chance you have your preference of a traditional spot you prefer to stop in and drown your favorite pancakes in syrup, and/or some butter for that matter. But perhaps this spot needs to be added to your must-try list when you're craving a great breakfast, and more specifically, some amazing pancakes.

What Restaurant Has the Best Pancakes in Massachusetts?

If you happen to find yourself on the eastern side of the state in Boston, you're in luck! This pancake house has two locations to choose from. One location is in Beacon Hill, the other is in South Boston. The pancake house in Massachusetts that serves up the best pancakes in the state is The Paramount.

Sure, pancakes always look good no matter what, but their socials definitely get the cravings going. Especially when you add in the chocolate chip pancakes! Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the spot that makes the best pancakes in Massachusetts:

The Paramount doesn’t have an extensive pancake menu. In fact, it’s just classic buttermilk on offer. They come stacked with whipped butter, powdered sugar, and maple syrup as standard, and you have the option to add on blueberries, strawberries, banana, or chocolate chips, but when they're this good, that's all you need. People praise the savory breakfasts, too, as well as the attentive service.

While they make some amazing pancakes, don't forget that they also have plenty of amazing menu items for brunch...

If you like pancakes (how could you not?), this is definitely a spot that's well worth the road trip. Check out their entire menu at the link provided here.

Pancakes just seem like the perfect breakfast and brunch comfort food as the temperatures warm up. And of course, if you stop in, you really can't go wrong considering they do have the absolute BEST pancakes in Massachusetts.

