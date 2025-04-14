When you think of dishes served in Massachusetts, and the New England region for that matter, it's likely that the first thing you might think of might be seafood. Especially given our location on the east coast. But the Bay State happens to serve up a wide variety of meals at its best restaurants. One of those happens to be a joint that's well known for being a popular brunch spot, while also serving the best chicken and waffles in the entire state.

The ever-so-popular food publication 'Love Food' recently made its picks for the restaurants that serve the best chicken and waffles in each state. While chicken and waffles is known for being more of a southern delicacy in the U.S., it remains a classic combination for many breakfast and/or brunch spots. So, what joint has the best chicken and waffles?

As you may have guessed, it turns out that the spot serving up the best chicken and waffles can be found in Massachusetts biggest city. In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, there is a spot known as Brassica Kitchen & Cafe that serves the best chicken and waffles in the state.

Their social media makes you want to order some yesterday! Here's what 'Love Food' had to say about the joint that serves the best chicken and waffles in Massachusetts:

Cozy neighborhood joint Brassica has a popular weekend brunch menu featuring classic dishes with a twist, but it's the chicken and waffles plate that really stands out. The waffle batter is made with crème fraîche and cream, and the boneless chicken thighs are marinated in buttermilk and a brine of peppers and pickles. The result is a perfectly seasoned, melt-in-your-mouth dish, which is served with flavorful maple syrup and hot sauce.

While their chicken and waffles is the best in the state, they have a plethora of other amazing dishes served at Brassica Kitchen & Cafe...

If you happen to find yourself in the Boston area, maybe try to make your way over to the Jamaica Plain part of town for some chicken and waffles for brunch considering they do have the best in the Bay State!

