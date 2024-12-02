Massachusetts and the rest of the New England region may be best known for its fantastic seafood it serves up. But that doesn't mean there some other great varieties of foods that have received some top acclaim across the state and region. What you may not realize is that the Bay State has several great local burger joints. One of those burger joints happens to be earning a reputation for being chosen as a top burger spot in the state, and its latest is for having the best classic hamburger throughout the state of Massachusetts.

The popular food publication 'Love Food' recently picked out the spot in every state where you can find The Best Classic Hamburger in Every State. Based on awards, accolades, user reviews, and the 'Love Food' team, they were able to narrow their selection down to a particular spot that has previously been familiar with getting notoriety for its great burgers. It's also a spot that plenty will make a decent drive to just to enjoy a good burger.

What Massachusetts Burger Joint Serves the Best Classic Hamburger in the State?

It likely might come as not much of a surprise that the best classic hamburger in Massachusetts is served at the spot known as White Hut.

White Hut has two locations, with the original being in Springfield, and recently the addition of its other spot in Holyoke. Here is what 'Love Food' had to say about what makes White Hut's classic hamburger the best in Massachusetts:

A West Springfield institution, White Hut hasn't changed since 1939, even though it came under new ownership in 2020. Its signature Hamburg is an effective combination of a perfectly seasoned beef patty and a soft white bun – however, most people like to add a pile of freshly fried onions on top. For an even more indulgent meal, get yours as a Cheeseburg, smothered in melted white cheese.

From the looks of it, White Hut's burgers, whether or plain, or with other included toppings, seem to be pretty mouthwatering. Based on their reputation, it's tough to argue against it. If you hadn't had one, perhaps it's time to take a road trip for the best classic hamburger in Massachusetts!

26 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images