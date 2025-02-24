Popular Massachusetts Chicken & BBQ Spot to Close in March

It is always extremely unfortunate when a local Massachusetts establishment has to close its doors for any reason. Unfortunately, this is the case for a beloved chicken & barbecue restaurant that has had a great reputation.

The fried chicken & barbecue spot had been open in Worcester, MA and was known for a being a great local spot to hit up with some of the best barbecue anywhere. It's sister location had previously been ranked among the best roadside restaurants in the U.S. However, the Worcester location for B.T.'s Fried Chicken and BBQ is closing on March 2nd. The Worcester location made the announcement for its closure on social media.

B.T.'s Worcester location is at 318 Park Ave. The spot will be open Tuesday thru Sunday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. during its final week of being open. In B.T.'s announcement, they said this about their reason for closing after keeping the Worcester location open for four years:

Over the last four years we have suffered too many unforeseen and unfortunate circumstances. From a pandemic to cars driving through the front doors. From an economy that targets small businesses (especially restaurants) to supply chain issues that never seem to get sorted out. We have enjoyed our time in Worcester. Summers in the ball park, St. Patty parades and START on the Street. However the hardships do not end. We continue to try and compete with chains with better buying power and policies that affect our business negatively...But for our sister restaurant in Worcester, focusing on fried chicken and BBQ we will serve our last guest on March 2nd.

And with the Sturbridge location remaining open, they remain one of the best roadside restaurants in the country, so feel free to hit them up!

And of course, there are still the remaining days of the Worcester location being open until finally closing up on March 2nd.

31 Restaurant Chains the Berkshires Needs Right Now Gallery Credit: Getty Images