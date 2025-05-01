Massachusetts is known to have some pretty impressive destinations throughout the state. Whether they are unique spots for a quick road trip, a weekend getaway, or hosting a fun festival or another event, there are tons of towns throughout the state that have earned recognition as such. And usually in those potential destinations, it's always a popular idea to host such occasions on Main Street. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a spot with one of the most charming main streets in the U.S.

Recently the popular publication 'USA Today' made their picks for their 10 Best: Most Charming Main Streets Across the U.S. That Will Steal Your Heart. Perhaps it's not at all shocking that Massachusetts had a runner-up to that list, which happens to be a Main Street in one of the most popular tourist destinations, not just in Massachusetts, but also in the country.

What Massachusetts City's Main Street is Among the Most Charming in America?

While there is never a bad time of the year to visit this particular city, this spot usually gets its most attention during the Fall when you may have to deal with some large crowds at the time if that's the case. That being said, you may have guessed that the Massachusetts city that has a Main Street that is among the most charming in the country, is in Salem, MA

Of course, main streets aren't always exactly called "Main Street". In Salem, their main street that is the place to be is known as Essex Street. Here's what 'USA Today' had to say about the street and why it's a runner-up to their most charming main streets in America:

The Salem Witch Trials took place more than 330 years ago, and the city in which they were held still attracts visitors from around the world. Most of the popular museums and historic sites are on or near Essex Street, including The Witch House at Salem and Peabody Essex Museum, along with a number of fun shops and The Hotel Salem.

It's always cool to see towns that continue to boom throughout the Bay State, and especially when they get recognized nationally for it. Perhaps it's your next getaway! Just be sure to check out Essex Street!

