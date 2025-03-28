Massachusetts is full of plenty of popular destinations to travel to for anyone during any given time of the year. That definitely includes the upcoming warmer months of the year in Spring and Summer. The trouble with traveling is that it can sometimes be easy to dig deep into whatever travel budget you may have. But what if you could visit somewhere for FREE? Pretty much anyone would be down for that. It just so happens that Massachusetts is has one of the best free attractions in the U.S. for you to travel to.

The popular travel publication 'Love Exploring' recently revealed its picks for The Best Free Attractions in Every State. Sure enough, the Massachusetts spot on the list reached #12 on the ranked list for 2025.

What is the Massachusetts Attraction Among the Best FREE Attractions in the U.S.?

The Freedom Trail - Boston, MA

Here's what 'Love Exploring' had to say about this historic Massachusetts spot being one of the top FREE attractions throughout the U.S.:

Walking the Freedom Trail is one of Boston’s top experiences, offering a deep dive into the city’s revolutionary past – for free. This 2.5-mile route connects key sites from the American Revolution and other pivotal moments in US history, making it an open-air museum you can explore at no cost. Along the way, several major landmarks are free to enter, including Faneuil Hall, a historic meeting place and hub of revolutionary debate, and King’s Chapel, a stunning 18th-century church.

Aside from being a free attraction, another great thing about this particular attraction is the role in plays in U.S. history. So, if you take the family, the kids instantly receive a free history lesson, and knowing the role those attractions played in history will already make you seem that much smarter to them.

If you're heading to Boston in the near future, be sure to head to one of the best free attractions in the U.S. Besides, it's not like you can't afford it!

