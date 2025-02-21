Popular Massachusetts Local Pizza Spot to Close in March

It's never a good thing when a local business has to be closing its doors for good. Unfortunately, this was the case for a Massachusetts pizza spot that will be closing down after being in the its local community for 16 years.

This pizza joint had been open in Westborough, MA and was known for a being a great local spot to hit up for lunch or hold an event. However, the contemporary pizza restaurant known as Tavolino is closing on March 1st. The Westborough establishment made the announcement for its closure on social media.

Tavolino's location in Westborough is at 33 Main Street. General manager Abigail Winant and executive chef Sanders released a joint statement in the above Instagram post that reads:

...We have enjoyed the last sixteen years of getting to know and be a part of this AMAZING community. Our entire restaurant is devastated by this news. It has been an absolute pleasure to host each and every one of you. Whether it was a casual lunch at the bar, celebrating a family birthday, hosting a wedding reception or preparing to welcome a new addition to the family, we thank you for allowing us the honor to be a part of those special and truly precious moments...

The restaurant served not only several different pizzas, but plenty of pastas and entrees as well. You can check out their full menu here.

While the restaurant is still open up until March 1st, the owners are still encouraging the public to come in and enjoy the unique spot during its last days of being open.

